Kriti Sanon's peach salwar suit is a must-have in your desi wardrobe

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Akshay Kumar’s biggie ‘Housefull 4’. The actress was caught by the lenses at Mumbai airport this morning. Kriti was returning from Jaipur where she was shooting for her first women-centric film 'Mimi'.

Kriti completed her first schedule of ‘Mimi’ in Rajasthan. She was all smiles to paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. The 'Lukka Chuppi' actress donned a peach salwar suit paired with Kolhapuri flats and minimum makeup.