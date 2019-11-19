Kriti Sanon's peach salwar suit is a must-have in your desi wardrobe

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Akshay Kumar’s biggie ‘Housefull 4’. The actress was caught by the lenses at Mumbai airport this morning. Kriti was returning from Jaipur where she was shooting for her first women-centric film 'Mimi'.
Kriti completed her first schedule of ‘Mimi’ in Rajasthan. She was all smiles to paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. The 'Lukka Chuppi' actress donned a peach salwar suit paired with Kolhapuri flats and minimum makeup.
Kriti also shared some BTS moments from the sets of 'Mimi' with co-star and Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar.
With "Mimi", Kriti will be re-uniting with her "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi.
On work front, Kriti will be back on screen as Parvati Bai with Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodical drama ‘Panipat’ and all set to release on 6th December.
