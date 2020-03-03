Kriti Sanon's mother and sister Nupur visit Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has already wowed all with her stunning appearance in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous song "Filhall", opposite Akshay Kumar.

As the song continues to set new records after crossing 600 million views on YouTube, Nupur's fans excited; wait for her return, what with the makers having announced a sequel number to "Filhall" very soon.