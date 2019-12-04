Kriti Sanon trolled for her ' Usha Uthup style' giant red bindi

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has had quite an interesting run in the Bollywood, but she seems to have found her most "honoured" role as Parvati Bai in the upcoming film Panipat. Sanon, along with Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, are busy promoting their film together.
The 'Housefull 2' actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi while she was promoting her film with her co-star Arjun.
The 'Panipat' stars looked dapper in their colour cordinated outfits, however internt couldn't jhelp but talk about Kriti's 'out of place' red bindi.
After the pictures were posted on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, netizens took to the comments section to troll Kriti's giant red bindi.
A user commented, "That bindi looks so out of place!'
"Kriti's Bindi is bigger than my future," wroted.
Here's the post:
War drama 'Panipat' dictates the events that lead to the 'Third battle of Panipat.' Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie also features, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. It is slated to hit the screen on December 6.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)