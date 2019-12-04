Kriti Sanon trolled for her ' Usha Uthup style' giant red bindi

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has had quite an interesting run in the Bollywood, but she seems to have found her most "honoured" role as Parvati Bai in the upcoming film Panipat. Sanon, along with Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, are busy promoting their film together.

The 'Housefull 2' actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi while she was promoting her film with her co-star Arjun.