Kriti Sanon to play Sita in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’: Report

Filmmaker Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana in his next, "Adipurush" has reportedly found its Sita in actress Kriti Sanon.
A source told Mumbai Mirror, “After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity."
On the film front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in "Bachchan Pandey". She also has the heroine-centric "Mimi" coming up, where she plays a surrogate mother.
“Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021,” added the source.
“Adipurush” will show Prabhas essaying the role of Lord Rama, whereas Saif will play the antagonist Lankesh.
Om says he chose superstar Prabhas for the titular role as the actor has the depth required to essay the character "Adipurush" is touted as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil"
Asked what made him select the "Baahubali" star for the role, Om told PTI, "I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has.
"His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see 'Adipurush' in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film."
Though the director said it is too early to talk about the aspects of Lord Ram's life the film would touch upon, the team is working hard towards making the story come alive on the big screen
"It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It's one aspect of the epic saga, it's my screen adaptation of the epic. There are too many preparations underway. Fortunately, the research is already in place. From a historical point of view, the notes are already there.
"But when you do a screen adaptation, there's a lot of research from authenticity, technology points of view. A lot of storyboards are happening, asset creation, designing the characters as we speak."
Raut's Bollywood debut, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", also had Saif as the central villain, Aurangzeb's royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore, pitted against Ajay Devgn's titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.
"Who better than Saif Ali Khan, one of the greatest actors of our lifetime, to essay this powerful role. Personally, I enjoy every day at work with him. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again," Raut said.
"Adipurush" has been confirmed for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.
The film is in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in January 2021.
With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday in 2022, the Om Raut directorial will get a five-day extended opening weekend at the box office.
It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.