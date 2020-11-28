Kriti Sanon to play Sita in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’: Report

Filmmaker Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana in his next, "Adipurush" has reportedly found its Sita in actress Kriti Sanon.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity."

On the film front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in "Bachchan Pandey". She also has the heroine-centric "Mimi" coming up, where she plays a surrogate mother.

“Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021,” added the source.

“Adipurush” will show Prabhas essaying the role of Lord Rama, whereas Saif will play the antagonist Lankesh.

Om says he chose superstar Prabhas for the titular role as the actor has the depth required to essay the character "Adipurush" is touted as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil"

Asked what made him select the "Baahubali" star for the role, Om told PTI, "I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has.