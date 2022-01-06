Kriti Sanon to experiment with different genres in her upcoming films, says 'there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022'

Seems like Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is all set to burn the floors with her experimenting characters and challenging the actor within her, without having the fear of taking risks.

After a superhit 2021, Kriti has the most number of releases announced for 2022, continuing to cement her position at the top.

The hunger for playing challenging roles is not over for Kriti and so she does look forward to having more experimenting roles in the coming year.

Stating her expectation from 2022 Kriti shares, "What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!"

Next on the cards for rhe actresses are some of the most massive releases including 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 02:52 PM IST