Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19: Report

This comes days after 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19. They were shooting in Chandigarh for Raj Mehta's upcoming film when they contracted the virus.

Confirming the same, Varun shared a picture that has him talking to friends on video call during his isolation.

"VITAMIN FRIENDS...So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19," he wrote with the picture.

"All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time... thank u," the actor added.

Last week, actor Anil Kapoor, who was also shooting with the same project with the team, tweeted from his verified account to put an end to rumours that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil had posted.