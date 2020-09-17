Kriti Sanon shares cryptic post about 'unstoppable chaos', netizens wonder if it's about Kangana Ranaut

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Kangana is trying to get into politics."

Another wrote, "Is this a slam back for Kangana?"

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut - who had recently made news for her shocking allegations about the film industry and the 'movie mafia' -- in her interview on Wednesday was asked if she is fighting for 'justice for Sushant Singh Rajput', against the alleged drugs nexus in the industry or a political battle. To which, Ranaut clarified that she was fighting for herself.

"Main actually sirf apne liye lad rahi hoon. Main aaj yeh baat clear kar dena chahti hoon ki main apne liye lad rahi hoon kyunki jab main apne liye ladungi, toh kai logon ko mujhse prerna milegi… Jab aapke raaste mein kaante, patthar, chattaanein aati hai, toh aap unko hatate hai. Aap apne liye hatate hai," she said in an interview with Times Now.

"Aap yeh bhi jaante hai ki aap kud ke nikal jayenge magar bohot nikal nahi payenge. Toh aap unko hata ke jaate hai. Main woh kar rahi hoon. I am cleaning the path for many kyunki mere raaste mein yeh cheezein aayi hai," she added.