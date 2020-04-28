Kriti Sanon recites self-penned poem against domestic violence

Urging to report domestic violence cases amid the COVID-19 lockdown, actress Kriti Sanon recited a poem on social media. She also said that it is important to stand up and that domestic violence is not okay.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Kriti recites a poem she had penned when she was in class XI.

In the clip, she is heard saying: "There is this poem which I had written very very long time ago...I was probably in 11th standard but I still remember it very clearly maybe because it is something I really feel for and that it is sadly still very relevant now.. It's called 'Abused'."

"Now why am I reading this poem out today? because here has been an alarming increase of domestic violence cases in this lockdown period."