Kriti Sanon puts on 15 kgs for 'Mimi', see before and after pic

B-town beauty Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her next – Mimi in which she will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother. The actress has been busy shooting for the film for quite sometime now and fans are looking forward to seeing her in this avatar.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is the story of a young dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Whatever follows next, changes her life. Leaving no stone unturned for her role in the film, Kriti has been gaining weight off late. For the unversed, she has to put on 15 Kgs for her character in the film.