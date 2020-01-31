Kriti Sanon puts on 15 kgs for 'Mimi', see before and after pic

B-town beauty Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her next – Mimi in which she will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother. The actress has been busy shooting for the film for quite sometime now and fans are looking forward to seeing her in this avatar.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is the story of a young dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Whatever follows next, changes her life. Leaving no stone unturned for her role in the film, Kriti has been gaining weight off late. For the unversed, she has to put on 15 Kgs for her character in the film.
Considering Sanon has gained weight and been making appearances off late, fans have started addressing her as ‘Chubby Sanon’. Fan pages on social media are already sharing her new look and seem to love it. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is based on Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.
Over the last few years, the talented star has proved her mettle and is touted as one of the most bankable actors today. She last appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor. Other than this, Kriti will be next seen in Farhad Samji’s comedy-drama Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.
