Kriti Sanon opens up about getting replaced in films by star kids

Kriti Sanon doesn’t come from a filmy background and is a self-made star, something that is quite rare in the industry today. Kriti gained immense appreciation for her strong role in 'Mimi' and is also one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

Speaking about her initial days in the industry, Kriti told a news portal about the difficulties in competing for a role with star kids.

Recollecting a few incidents, she said that she became better with every audition, but there were times where they were looking for a newcomer but ended up going ahead with a star kid or already established actors.

She also recalled that one time she was offered a role by a big production but chose not to do it as she felt her role did not have much to do in the film. She added that they even told her that she couldn't get a better role and that should go ahead with the film.

Kriti spoke about the time when she was going through a dilemma whether to take up a film just because of the fear of not getting other any opportunity in the future. “You’re so desperate to start that you reach a point where you just want to. You are doubting yourself, you don’t know if you’ll get another opportunity," she said.

She concluded with the fact that she was glad that her management told her to wait it out and that the right film would come her way.

Kriti made her big Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti' starring opposite Tiger Shroff. She has signed five films now which are 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Adipurush', 'Shehzaada', 'Bhediya' and 'Ganapath'.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:34 PM IST