Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:53 PM IST

Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in bridal avatar as she turns muse for Manish Malhotra; fans call her 'Param Sundari'

Master Couturier Manish Malhotra opened the second digital edition of India Couture Week 2021 streamed on Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official handles across social media platforms.
FPJ Web Desk
'Mimi' actress Kriti Sanon turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra's 'Nooraniyat' collection and the stunning pictures from the edition left fans mesmerized.

Master Couturier Manish Malhotra opened the second digital edition of India Couture Week 2021which streamed on Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official handles across social media platforms.

The pictures from the collection show Kriti Sanon in a red and golden embroidered lehenga by the ace couturier. The lehenga with heavy zardozi work and plunging neckline has been paired with a sheer dupatta, maang tikka, a nath, kalera and a choker.

Sharing pictures, Kriti wrote: I think that’s my favorite go-to pose! Playing Muse to @manishmalhotra05! The detailing of this lehenga, the work, is just beyond beautiful Manish! One of my most favourite shoots!"

Check out the pictures here:

Reacting to the stunning pictures, a user called Kriti Sanon 'Param Sundari'.

"You look like a Param Sundari," read the comment.

Another user wrote, "You are going to be the most stunning bride ever."

"OMG what a stunner," commented a netizen.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon's latest release 'Mimi'.

Sanon will be next seen in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff. The film is set to release on December 23, 2022. Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

She has her kitty full as her line-up includes 'Hum Do Humare Do', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya' and 'Adipurush'.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:53 PM IST
