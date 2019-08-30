Kriti Sanon is the sunshine in this gloomy weather on latest magazine cover

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon, who has been entertaining audiences with demure roles, is now unleashing her sensually glamorous side on Filmfare magazine's digital issue cover.

The actor known as the coy blue-eyed girl of Bollywood donned a pineapple yellow co-ord set with a turtle neck.

She wore nude eye makeup and balanced the look by choosing a subtle peach lip colour.

Featuring the sensual version of her, the cover addressed the star as 'Red Hot Showgirl'.