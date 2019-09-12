Kriti Sanon has impromptu dinner with 'girl crush' Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Kriti Sanon had impromptu dinner plans with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who she fondly called her "girl crush", after New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Kriti on Wednesday night took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Priyanka and her friends."Impromptu plans are the best! It was so lovely meeting you last night Priyanka Chopra! Girl crush. Natasha Poonawalla good to see ya in a different city this time. Rohin Iyer this trip has been fab! To many more!" Kriti captioned the image.