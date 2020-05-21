Kriti Sanon gets 'quarantine' haircut from sister Nupur, here's how she looks now

Actress Kriti Sanon got a "quarantine cut" from her sister, singer Nupur Sanon, amid lockdown.
Kriti took to Insatgram Stories, where she shared a boomerang video and a pictures of herself along with Nupur.
In the boomerang video, Nupur holds a pair of scissors and a spray bottle of water even as Kriti genstures with her fingers to suggest a haircut.
With a "quarantine cut" sticker on the image, Kriti wrote: "Lets do this!!! @nupursanon."
In the second image, Nupur is seen chopping Kriti's long tresses even as the actress seems nervous.
"Wait for it a lil longer... Gonna post the look tomorrow," she wrote.
On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychay".
