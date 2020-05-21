Kriti Sanon gets 'quarantine' haircut from sister Nupur, here's how she looks now

Actress Kriti Sanon got a "quarantine cut" from her sister, singer Nupur Sanon, amid lockdown.

Kriti took to Insatgram Stories, where she shared a boomerang video and a pictures of herself along with Nupur.

In the boomerang video, Nupur holds a pair of scissors and a spray bottle of water even as Kriti genstures with her fingers to suggest a haircut.

With a "quarantine cut" sticker on the image, Kriti wrote: "Lets do this!!! @nupursanon."