Kriti Sanon flirts with the camera on latest magazine cover

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, known for nailing all her looks, is slaying in her style on the latest digital cover of Femina India magazine's August issue.

The 28-year-old actor can be seen with a long glazed oversized jacket by label Parnika, complimenting it with wet strands and minimal makeup which is enough to grab the attention of her fans on social media.

The actor can be seen oozing 'oomph' and panache while "flirting with the camera" and showing off her glamorous looks with her sultry gaze. Adding more glamour to the cover, she can be seen playing with her wet locks.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor shared the motion poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Flirting with the camera on Femina's latest issue!! My first motion cover."