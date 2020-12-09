Kriti Sanon confirms she's tested positive for COVID-19, says 'I'm gonna ride this tide'

Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with her "Bareilly Ki Barfi" co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the disease.

In a statement on Twitter, Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice," the actor said.