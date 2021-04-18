Kriti Sanon cannot believe Varun Dhawan did this to a baby, watch hilarious video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, treated his fans to a hilarious video that featured him celebrating a baby's birthday.

Varun took to Instagram and posted a video in which he unknowingly misses out on feeding a piece of cake to a baby who was hoping to have a taste of the same.

In the video, Varun is seen holding a piece of cake as he celebrated the birthday of a tiny tot, and as soon as he moves his hand closer to feed the cake, he unknowingly misses out on the adorable baby and feeds it to the baby's father.

The video captures a zoom shot in which the baby is smilingly seen opening her mouth as she hopes to get a bite of the cake.

Adding a humorous twist to the clip, Dhawan posted the video with the song Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Bewafa Tere Pyar Me from Dev Anand-starrer 1965 romantic drama Guide.

Dhawan captioned the video as, "Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I'm sorry" and added a teary-eyed emoticon.

Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and more than 5 lakh fans liked the post.

Farhan Akhtar left 3 heart emoticons, while Anushka Sharma fell in love with the little munchkin and wrote, "Ooooooo cutie".

Scores of fans left smiling with teary eyes emojis as they loved the rib-tickling video.

Watch the hilarious video here: