Kriti Sanon amps up her look with Dior saddle bag worth nearly Rs 3 lakh; see photos

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.

Whether it's wearing an easy-going outfit or a traditional attire, the diva makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance.

Kriti was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. She looked gorgeous as ever in a crop top and matching high-waist flared pants.

She completed her look with a thin necklace, gold hoop earrings and oversized black sunglasses.

The fashionista was spotted with an unbelievably expensive bag and we can't stop but wish to have it. The trendy sandy brown Dior saddle bag is priced at nearly Rs 3 lakh.

The saddle bag may be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder and can be customized with different shoulder straps.

Take a look at the photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Menwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in films like 'Hum Do Hamare Do' and 'Mimi' in 2021.

She has several interesting projects in her kitty this year. The actress will be seen in 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'Ganapath' alongiside Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:40 PM IST