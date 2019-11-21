Kriti Kharbanda is being considered for 'Krrish 4'?

Kriti Kharbanda has been grabbing headlines from the past few days for allegedly walking out of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre. The actress had shot for some portions of this courtroom drama but she has walked out of the film recently. Now the latest buzz suggests that she is being considered for a role in Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4.

A source says, “The casting for the third part of Rakesh Roshan’s superhero franchise is expected to go on floors next year. The project has been bit delayed due to Rakesh’s illness. Hrithik has recently revealed that the film going to start soon and according to team members the cast is still being locked. Kriti is considered for one of the parts in the film but whether she will be selected for a role or not that is not yet decided.”

Ever since Rakesh announced the film, there have been many speculations about the female cast and lot of names have been in discussion for the film. However, Rakesh is yet to make the official announcement on the same. There are rumours that they are looking for young and new star cast for the film.

As far as Kriti is concerned, it was reported that she left Chehre because she was not comfortable with the kissing scene while the reports suggested that she lost the film due to her tantrums. Names of actresses like Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and Krystle D’ Souza are in discussion to replace her in the film.