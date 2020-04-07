Krishna vs Bhishma: Nitish Bharadwaj responds to Mukesh Khanna's jibe at Sonakshi Sinha

Mukesh Khanna recently took a jibe at Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was unable to answer a question on Ramayan, when she appeared on popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Khanna, who is best known for his roles as Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat and the Indian superhero series Shaktimaan, told The Times of India in an interview that the re-telecast of the mythological shows amid lockdown will help Sonakshi and people like her, who are unaware of these sagas.

Meanwhile Nitish, who essayed Lord Krishna in the same show, responded to the comment in the same daily. He asked “Why target Sonakshi alone?” adding that there is a whole generation that doesn’t know about their Indian heritage and that it is not their fault. Bhardwaj further stated that if one has to be blamed then it is the parents who didn’t expose their children to the same.

For those unversed, Sonakshi was asked on KBC, “For whom did Hanuman bring Sanjeevani booti". The options were, Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. Sinha used her lifelines to choose the right answer, for which she was trolled heavily, given that her father's name is Shatrughan, and her brother's are named Luv and Kush (inspired by Ramayan). In addition, the name of Sinha's house is also Ramayan.