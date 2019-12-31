Krishna Shroff slips into a black bikini, shares a liplock with boyfriend Ebam Hyams

If you think you are ringing in the New Year with much swag, you need to check out Krishna Shroff’s Instagram profile. The internet sensation is presently vacationing with boyfriend and Basketball player Ebam Hyams. The location is undisclosed, but it looks beautiful.

And Krishna is truly raising the heat this winter as she poses in a black bikini, lying by the pool. Apart from flaunting her perfect bod, she also shows off her neatly done tattoo. “Nirvana state of mind,” she writes.