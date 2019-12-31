Krishna Shroff slips into a black bikini, shares a liplock with boyfriend Ebam Hyams

If you think you are ringing in the New Year with much swag, you need to check out Krishna Shroff’s Instagram profile. The internet sensation is presently vacationing with boyfriend and Basketball player Ebam Hyams. The location is undisclosed, but it looks beautiful.
And Krishna is truly raising the heat this winter as she poses in a black bikini, lying by the pool. Apart from flaunting her perfect bod, she also shows off her neatly done tattoo. “Nirvana state of mind,” she writes.
She also shared a couple of adorable photos with Ebam. In one of them, they share a passionate kiss and in another, they are seen locked in a tight embrace. “Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year,” she wrote.
This isn’t the first time that Krishna is setting the internet on fire. She’s regular at it! And she is also this fitness enthusiast who runs an MMA and fitness centre jointly with brother Tiger Shroff. Time and again, you’d come across pictures of her, sweating it out or packing a punch. However, she has no plans to enter Bollywood.
