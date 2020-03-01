Krishna Shroff shares liplock pic with boyfriend Eban Hyams from their Dubai bae-cation

While Tiger Shroff is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Baaghi 3', sister Krishna is setting major couple goals on Instagram, with her boyfriend Eban Hyams.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is in Dubai, vacationing with her beau Eban Hyams. The 27-year-old social media sensation often makes headlines for her Instagram posts and is doing it yet again! Krishna's handle on the photo-sharing app is filled with loved-up pictures of her and Eban. Adding another one to the row, she took to the app to share a picture from the baecation. In the picture, she can be seen kissing Eban while they pose in front of an aquarium. Alongside the adorable picture, she wrote, “My favourite fish in the sea.”
Here's the post:
Recently, Krishna had also shared a picture from their Australia vacation. The diva can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a black bikini as she poses with Eban at Bondi Beach.
Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror talked about how she met her boyfriend. She revealed, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban. He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia.”
Speaking of Tiger Shroff's upcoming release 'Baaghi 3', the flick also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The action-packed thriller flick is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is all set to release on March 6, 2020.
