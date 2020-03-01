Krishna Shroff shares liplock pic with boyfriend Eban Hyams from their Dubai bae-cation

While Tiger Shroff is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Baaghi 3', sister Krishna is setting major couple goals on Instagram, with her boyfriend Eban Hyams.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is in Dubai, vacationing with her beau Eban Hyams. The 27-year-old social media sensation often makes headlines for her Instagram posts and is doing it yet again! Krishna's handle on the photo-sharing app is filled with loved-up pictures of her and Eban. Adding another one to the row, she took to the app to share a picture from the baecation. In the picture, she can be seen kissing Eban while they pose in front of an aquarium. Alongside the adorable picture, she wrote, “My favourite fish in the sea.”

Here's the post: