Krishna Shroff grabs eyeballs in a black bikini and tattoos on vacay with BF Eban Hayms

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's latest bae-cation pictures on Instagram is making the internet love sick. The hotness sure runs in the genes, but these pictures have increased the temperature to another level.
While Tiger is busy promoting War with co-star Hrithik Roshan, Krishna is spending some quality time with her boyfriend Ebans in Dubai.
She shared these drool-worthy pictures on her social media with a sweet message for her beau.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Krishna wrote, “Damn. #blessedwiththebest @ebanhyams @doitall23.”
Krishna Shroff is seen flaunting her summer body in a bikini on the beach with her beau showing off his aesthetically pleasing physique and tattoos.
“I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban. He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia.” said Krishna in a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror.
Tiger Shroff on the professional front is promoting his upcoming action-thriller 'War', which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor. It is set to release on October 2.
