Krishna Janmashtami: Songs on Lord Krishna that are sure to ignite the festive spirit

Krishna Janmashtami is celebraed in remembrance of Lord Krishna's birth. It is also known as Gokulashtami. The festival is widely celebrated in India and is one of the most awaited Hindu festival.

It is celebrated by Krishna devotees by spreading love and joy amongst people. Many communities organize dance-drama events called Ras Lila or Krishna Lila.

Lord Krishna is known for his sharp wisdom and mischievous side. His devotees celebrate the festival with joy and fervour.

As we celebrate the Krishna Janmashtami on August 30, here is a list of songs celebrating Lord Krishna:



'Woh Kisna Hai' is a beautiful song featuring the actor Vivek Oberoi. The music in the song is very catchy. It still remains to be one of the most famous songs on Krishna.

'Radhe Radhe' is amazingly portrayed on screen. Actor Ayushman Khurana is shown as Krishna and Radha both. The relationship of Lord Krishna is emphasized in the song.

'Soja Zara' is from the superhit movie 'Baahubali 2'. The song glorifies Lord Krishna. It features actress Anushka.

'Mann Mohanaa' is from the period drama 'Jodha Akbar'. Actress Aishwarya Rai is shown as a true worshipper of Lord Krishna.

This is from the successful TV serial 'Mahabharat'. The melodious tune of the song became an attraction for Krishna devotees.

'Tu Hi Tu' is from the film 'OMG-Oh My God', featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna. The song indicates that God is in you.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:55 PM IST