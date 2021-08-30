Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and other B-Town celebs extend wishes

As the nation celebrates Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, social media is flooded with festive greetings.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

On the auspicious occasion, several Bollywood celebrities made sure to make the day special for their fans by sending them adorable wishes.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of Lord Krishna and extended wishes to his fans on Twitter.

South superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami. May this auspicious day bring happiness, cheer and prosperity."

Kajal Aggarwal shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with Radha Krishna’s idol with folded hands.

She can be seen in a white dress with red flower motifs. Check out her post here:

"Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna...Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare...Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami," actor Arjun Rampal wrote.

Actress Pooja Hegde wished her fans on Janmashtami as she released a new poster of her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam.

"As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & Myself," tweeted Pooja as she shared the poster.

Actor Sharad Kelkar wrote in Hindi, "Haathi ghodha paalki, jay kanhaiya laal ki. Samast deshwasiyon ko Janmashtamii ki haardik shubhkaamnayein."

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a throwback childhood picture of himself dressed as Lord Krishna.

"Janmashtami brings back old memories of 'Pot Breaking' by forming a human pyramid! This picture takes me back to those days... I wish for Lord Krishna's joy and innocence to give you faith and strength to brave every obstacle in life," he captioned his post.

Here's how other celebs wished their fans:

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:59 PM IST