Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, other celebs extend heartiest greetings

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across India. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the shravana which usually occurs in the month of August or September. This year Janmashtami is being celebrated on Tuesday, August 11. Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and others took to Twitter to wish their followers and fans on the special occasion.
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami."
Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy Janmashtami to all of you !! May God bless us all !!"
Kangana Ranaut's digital team took to the micro-blogging site to wish her fans and shared a series of tweets on behalf of the 'Manikarnika' actress.
"They say how can an intellectual like me be a Bhakt?When I understood there are more galaxies in this universe than the amount of atoms on this planet,I decided I can only be a Fan/Devotee/Bhakt of this magic,every other belief is dellusion/ arrogance - KR," they tweeted.
Another tweet read, "Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God ha ha he loved decorating himself with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna he is not God he is a doorway to madness"
In another tweet, Ranaut revealed, "For me the most fascinating aspect of Krishna’s personality remains his relationships with women not just Radha, Rukmani or gopis but even with his mothers,he gave his own name to Draupadi, only time he actively participated in Mahabharata when Kauravas tried to strip her - KR"
"Of all the places I have visited on this planet, Dwarika remains the most fascinating and enchanting, in-fact it’s not even a place it’s a little cluster of unnamed ecstatics -KR," shared the actress.
Veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote, "Happy janmash"
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)