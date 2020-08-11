Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, other celebs extend heartiest greetings

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across India. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the shravana which usually occurs in the month of August or September. This year Janmashtami is being celebrated on Tuesday, August 11. Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and others took to Twitter to wish their followers and fans on the special occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami."