Konkona Sen, Ranvir Shorey file for divorce after 5 years of separation

Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have filed for a divorce, 5 years after their separation. They parted ways after five years of marriage, in 2015. Konkana and Ranvir have now officially filed for a divorce.
According to reports by Spotboye, it was a mutual decision between the estranged couple to file for a legal separation. The formalities of the divorce are already done and the couple is now awaiting a legal confirmation that may take up to six months. Reports also claim that Konkona and Ranvir underwent 'detailed' counselling before deciding to go their separate ways. A source in the report is quoted saying that their divorce is Bollywood's most 'amicable' divorce.
The 'Aaja Nachle' actors fell in love with each other while working in films together. Konkona and Ranvir tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to six-year-old son Haroon. The reports also suggest that the two cordially decided to go for joint custody of the child.
Ranvir and Konkana separated in 2015 and the 'Wake Up Sid' actress had taken to Twitter to announce the separation. Konkana wrote, "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you."
On the work front, Konkona and Ranvir last worked together in 'A Death in the Gunj'. The 2016 drama which was helmed by Konkona featured Ranvir, Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Om Puri. The couple has also worked in films like ‘Traffic Signal’ and ‘Mixed Doubles’.
