Konkona Sen, Ranvir Shorey file for divorce after 5 years of separation

Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have filed for a divorce, 5 years after their separation. They parted ways after five years of marriage, in 2015. Konkana and Ranvir have now officially filed for a divorce.

According to reports by Spotboye, it was a mutual decision between the estranged couple to file for a legal separation. The formalities of the divorce are already done and the couple is now awaiting a legal confirmation that may take up to six months. Reports also claim that Konkona and Ranvir underwent 'detailed' counselling before deciding to go their separate ways. A source in the report is quoted saying that their divorce is Bollywood's most 'amicable' divorce.

The 'Aaja Nachle' actors fell in love with each other while working in films together. Konkona and Ranvir tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to six-year-old son Haroon. The reports also suggest that the two cordially decided to go for joint custody of the child.