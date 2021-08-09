‘Koi pagal hi karega’: Karan Johar recalls how Salman Khan agreed to star in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who was the chief guest in the special episode on "Indian Idol 12", shared an interesting anecdote from the 1998 film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

The film which features Salman Khan in a special role.

Karan revealed that he was rejected multiple times when he approached actors to essay Aman Mehra (eventually played by Salman).

Karan shared that at Chunkey Pandey's party, Salman Khan came up to him and said, “Koi pagal hi karega yeah role, aur mai vo pagal hu. (Only a mad man will do this supporting role and I am that person)."

He further added that after reading out the script to him next day, Karan initially thought that Salman has misunderstood the role, but the latter said he was willing to do the film for Karan's father Yash Johar.