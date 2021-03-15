'Koi AC chala do yaar': Shehnaaz Gill sets the internet ablaze as she flaunts her svelte figure in latest pics

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Shehnaaz Gill, who recently underwent a drastic weight loss transformation, is currently breaking the internet by flaunting her svelte figure in a crop top.
On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself in an orange crop top and a pair of straight-fit jeans. The pictures show Shehnaaz looking drop dead gorgeous as she poses for the camera.
Check them out here:
The pictures left netizens gasping for air and several users took to the comments section to react to the post.
A user wrote, "You don't have any hak (right) to look hot like this. I don't think I can sleep today... just look at you. I've never seen such an amazing transformation ever in my life, you are looking like a Hollywood model... damn girl, killing it."
Another commented, "Koi AC chaloda yaar."
"Plan changed bhabi <<<baby," read a comment.
On the work front, Shehnaaz is currently in Canada, shooting for her upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh.Dosanjh turns producer this Dusshera with the film, which also co-stars Sonam Bajwa. It is set to hit the screens on October 15.
The film, to be shot in Vancouver, Canada, also stars actor Shinda Grewal, son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.
'Honsla Rakh' is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions.
