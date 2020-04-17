'Kohli ek chauka maar naa': Anushka creates 'cricket stadium-like' experience for Virat amid lockdown

Actress Anushka Sharma was in the mood for some banter with hubby Virat Kohli amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but it seems like the Indian cricket captain was not too amused.

Anushka took to Instagram where she can be seen troubling Virat.

In the clip, Anushka loudly says: "Aye Kohli... Kohli... Kohli... chauka maar na chauka... kya kar raha hai... Aye Kohli chauka maar."

To which, a not-so-amused Virat responds by shaking his head in disapproval.