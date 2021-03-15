'Kohli, Anushka literally changed the hue of weddings': Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan's pink wedding theme

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday got married to TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa and shared some breath-taking pictures from their nuptials.

Bumrah tweeted the pictures and wrote Lebanese American writer Kahlil Gibran's quote on his timeline: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."

He further added, "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

The adorable pictures show the couple seeking blessings at a Gurdwara, wearing colour-coordinated outfits in hues of blush pink.