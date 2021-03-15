'Kohli, Anushka literally changed the hue of weddings': Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan's pink wedding theme

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday got married to TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa and shared some breath-taking pictures from their nuptials.
Bumrah tweeted the pictures and wrote Lebanese American writer Kahlil Gibran's quote on his timeline: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."
He further added, "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."
The adorable pictures show the couple seeking blessings at a Gurdwara, wearing colour-coordinated outfits in hues of blush pink.
After the pictures were shared on the internet, the Indian cricket board, Mumbai Indians, cricketer Hardik Pandya and other India teammates congratulated the pacer.
While fans also took to the comments section to wish the lovebirds, a section of Twitter pointed out the similarity between Bumrah-Sanjana and Indian skipper Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding theme.
A user wrote: "Kohli and Anushka literally changed the hue of weddings to PINK! Everyone has the same, now."
Another commented: "Why does every celebrity shaadi picture look the same? Maybe coz of the way they are dressed bilkul same to same."
Check out the reactions here:
