Know why 'Chhorii' director Vishal Furia is all praise for Nushrratt Bharuccha

Director Vishal Furia, who is gearing up for the release of his Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer horror film, Chhorii, feels that the horror genre is like a vast avenue where much of its parts are left untapped and unexplored. And as a filmmaker, he has tried his level best to take the genre a notch higher with the hope to serve the audiences something fresh and thrilling.

“Yes, I do feel that horror has taken a back seat for a while, the industry was stuck with a certain formulated way of using the genre and they were comfortable with the storytelling on the basis of their success. The world has seen massive success in the horror genre but here we were stuck somewhere but slowly, we have opened up as few films have really been appreciated by the audiences. We have still touched the surface, there’s so much more that horror can offer considering we live in a country of so many beliefs and mythologies, and my film Chhorii is an effort to take a plunge in the genre.”

“When I wrote the original film Lapachhapi (2017) from where I remade Chhorii way back in 2012-13, the idea was not to tell a woman centric story, it was just to tell an honest story in a classic horror genre. I was very fascinated as to how story was changing its dynamics, everything had a gravitate. Rest, everything seeped in organically.”

While talking about his leading lady, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and praising her dedication to get into the skin of the character, Furia says, “Nushrratt has given everything to this film, she has lived her character and embraced the pain of it. She has researched about how it feels to be a mother since she never experienced motherhood in real. Also, she had undergone a lot of physical and mental trauma while we were shooting as she had to carry a foetus for nearly 25 days, running barefoot in the fields. She has everything with utmost sincerity, there were days when she broke down on the sets. Saurabh Goyal might not be popular but he is an extremely talented artist, he grounds the film in reality. He is honest and sincere since he doesn’t come with the glam of the industry. I couldn’t have asked for a better artiste.”

