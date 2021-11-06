KL Rahul makes relationship with Athiya Shetty official on her birthday

Indian batsman KL Rahul, who has been rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya, made his relationship official on the latter's 29th birthday.

Rahul took to Instagram and posted a picture with Athiya and wrote “Happy birthday my ❤️ @athiyashetty”

Earlier this year, on Rahul's birthday, Athiya too had shared mirror selfies with them together and captioned it as "grateful for you, happy birthday."

Athiya and Rahul haven't officially admitted their relationship, however, they've been making headlines for the same for quite some time now.

In June, when team India left for the Championship series, Athiya accompanied Rahul. Their social media posts confirmed that they were together in England.

The cricketer had also reportedly listed Athiya as his partner in the documents he submitted to the BCCI and communicated the same to them.

Athiya was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 10:16 AM IST