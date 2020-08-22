KK Birthday Special: Top 10 songs by the millennial favourite singer

Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK or Kay Kay celebrates his 50th birthday on August 23. Besides crooning some of the best songs in Bollywood, KK is a multi-lingual singer who has lent his voice in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati films.

KK was born in Delhi to Hindu Malayali parents C. S. Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli. Before he got his big break in films, he had already sung 3,500 jingles.

KK’s first Bollywood song was "Tadap Tadap" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. But this was not the first time he sang in the Hindi film industry. He had sung a small portion of the song "Chhod Aaye Hum" from Gulzar's Maachis.

Here are his top 10 songs that became superhit soundtracks.