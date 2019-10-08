KJo calls Gauri Khan his 'silent support system in my life'

As celebrity interior designer and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan turned 49 on Tuesday, her close friend Karan Johar penned a heart warming post and called her his "silent support system in my life".
Karan on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of Gauri and captioned it: "Happy birthday to the strongest silent support system in my life...the most real person I know... Beautiful within and beautiful always and one must never be fooled with her blank stare because she is ridiculously on point with her observations!"
He added: "She makes me laugh with her manual of how to live a stress free life (she knows what I am talking about) also am so proud with how she has created a solid professional zone for herself and is super successfully running a design enterprise...I love you so much Gauri! You don't realise how much of a force you are in all our lives... Shine on! Happy birthday."
Gauri married Shah Rukh in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan and a daughter Suhana. In 2013 they became parents of a third child, a son, named AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)