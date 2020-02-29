'Kitne mein bikay?': Anurag Kashyap lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi govt grants sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

Earlier on Friday, Delhi government granted sanction to the Delhi Police to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case.

"We have recieved the sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in this case," a senior police officer told IANS.

On February 19, the Delhi Police Special Cell had written to the Delhi Home Secretary to speed up the process. In a letter written by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha said, "It is therefore requested to expedite the process to accord prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC as required for offence under Chapter VI of the IPC i.e. Section 124A IPC."

A Delhi court had asked the Delhi government to file a status report relating to the issue of pendency of sanction.

On February 9, 2016, allegedly anti-national slogans were raised in the JNU campus. After which Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a 1,200-page charge sheet which named 10 JNU students, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students as the main accused.

(With inputs from IANS)