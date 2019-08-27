Kissing in front of my father was awkward: Karan Deol on title song Pal Pal Dil Ke pass

With Karan Deol’s debut on big screen father Sunny will also debut as the director, however Karan does agree he couldn’t ask for a more trusted filmmaker. The two have collaborated for the first time with the upcoming romantic film, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’. Mid-Day report also reveals Karan felt awkward when kissing for the film’s title song as his father was shooting.

Karan during an interview talked about working with his father behind the camera and said, "Initially, I was a little shy and awkward about doing this scene in front of my father. That would be a normal reaction of any kid. But then, I just switched off and let my emotions flow. I was nervous at first, but after the take, I realised that the moment was beautifully captured and it was in sync with the story,"

He also said that he had no apprehensions about the kissing scene and understands its what the story demands, "I had no apprehensions about the scene. I approached it in the same manner as I deal with any other scene because at the end of the day, I’m playing a character and it flows with the narrative."

Karan, will be seen opposite Sahher Bambba who is also debuting with Pal Pal Dil Ke pass. The title track of the film’s name is sung by Arijit Singh, which has been filmed in Himachal Pradesh.