'Kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le': Kangana says she will travel to Mumbai on September 9

A day after comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and stating that she doesn’t feel safe in the maximum city, Kangana was subjected to flak on social media, with many threatening her to never return.
Responding to the same, Ranaut took to Twitter and challenged anyone to stop her from entering Mumbai, declaring that she will travel this week.
“I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le,” wrote Kangana.
This comes after Ranaut tweeted a couple of days back that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than mafia goons when BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety.
Kadam in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sort protection for Ranaut, who was ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.
Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Kangana's statements in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.
"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.
Quote-tweeting the article, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”
As the tweet went viral on the microblogging platform, several Bollywood celebs expressed their love for the maximum city.
In a subsequent tweet, responding to another user, she added, "After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR’s complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai? #ShameOnSanjayRaut"
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)