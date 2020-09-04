'Kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le': Kangana says she will travel to Mumbai on September 9

A day after comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and stating that she doesn’t feel safe in the maximum city, Kangana was subjected to flak on social media, with many threatening her to never return.

Responding to the same, Ranaut took to Twitter and challenged anyone to stop her from entering Mumbai, declaring that she will travel this week.

“I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le,” wrote Kangana.