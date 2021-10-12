Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary: From 'Hum The Vo Thi' to 'Roop Tera Mastana', evergreen songs of the legendary singer

Legendary playback singer, actor and director Kishore Kumar's legacy continues with his work in form of his soulful songs and films.

Born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Kumar's Bollywood career spanned for nearly four decades. He acted in films like 'Andolan', 'Naukari' and 'Musafir'.

He also produced and helmed some films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, such as 'Badhti Ka Naam Daadhi', 'Zindagi' and 'Door Wadiyon Mein Kahin', which was his last appearance as an actor.

However, Kishore Kumar’s real interest was in playback singing. SD Burman tapped Kishore for his inner talent as a playback singer. It was Burman who persuaded Kishore to develop his own style.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of Indian music. From romantic songs to peppy numbers he sang all kinds of genres. The legend also sang in almost nine languages.

The legendary singer was considered a genius of his era and was the first choice of composers and music directors in the industry.

He had won a number of accolades throughout his life. He sang for Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Shashi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, and more.

After surviving a heart attack in 1986, Kishore Kumar planned to retire and go back to his hometown. Laater in 1987, he suffered another massive heart attack in Mumbai. He died on October 13, 1987, at the age of 58.

His last recording was a playback song for Mithun Chakraborty, which was a duet with Asha Bhosle for the 1988 film 'Waqt Ki Aawaz'.

Listing a few songs of Kishore Kumar is like trying to pick droplets of water from an ocean. Still, here is a list of some of the best songs by the legendary singer:

Hum The Woh Thi

'Hum The Woh Thi' is from the the 1958 musical comedy film 'Chalti ka Naam Gaadi'. Kishore Kumar sang all the songs in the film and interestingly all of them were loved by the audience.

Roop Tera Mastana

'Roop Tera Mastana' is one of the romantic and sensuous songs of Bollywood. It featured Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Kishore Kumar won his first Filmfare Award for Best Singer for this song.

Kahike Paan Banaraswala

The iconic film 'Don' is still remembered for its superhit songs. The most cherished song 'Kahike Paan Banaraswala' was sung by none other than Kishore Kumar. He received the Filmfare Best Singer Award for this song in 1979.

Agar Tum Na Hote

It is the tittle song of the 1984 film 'Agar Tum Na Hote'. The song was composed by Rahul Dev Burman and it was written by Gulshan Bawra.

Ek Chatur Naar

Who can forget 'Ek Chatur Naar' from the iconic film 'Padosan'. Actor-comedian Mehmood and Kishore Kumar had created magic in this song.

Cheel Cheel Chillake

'Cheel Cheel Chillake' is a peppy number by Kishore Kumar. One can see his notorious and funny side a singer. It featured Kishore Kumar.

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' is an all time favourite for many movie lovers. It is one of the most remembered songs of the legendary singer.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:03 PM IST