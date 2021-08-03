Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Evergreen songs of the legendary singer that continue to win hearts

Legendary playback singer, actor and director Kishore Kumar's legacy continues with his work in form of his soulful songs and films.

Born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Kumar's Bollywood career spanned for nearly four decades. He acted in films like 'Andolan', 'Naukari' and 'Musafir'.

He also produced and helmed some films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, such as 'Badhti Ka Naam Daadhi', 'Zindagi' and 'Door Wadiyon Mein Kahin', which was his last appearance as an actor.

However, Kishore Kumar’s real interest was in playback singing. SD Burman tapped Kishore for his inner talent as a playback singer. It was Burman who persuaded Kishore to develop his own style.

The legendary singer was considered a genius of his era and had won a number of accolades throughout his life. He sang for Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Shashi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, and more.