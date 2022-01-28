Kirti Kulhari welcomes Sharad Kelkar onboard dark comedy thriller 'Nayeka'

Kirti Kulhari's upcoming project, Nayeka, which marks her production debut, has a stellar addition in actor Sharad Kelkar. Kirti, who has been shooting for the dark comedy thriller since January 2, today welcomed Sharad through a sweet Instagram story.

"Joining the madness," Kirti wrote, captioning the adorable selfie with Sharad from the sets of Nayeka.

The film follows the story of a struggling actress, who gets caught in a crime by mistake.

Nayeka is being directed by Ajaykiran Nair, who has also written the screenplay. Kirti is co-producing Nayeka under her banner Kintsukuroi Films with Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek’s Ward Wizard Entertainment, Shahid Pathan and Vashisht Upadhyay.

Kirti is currently basking in the glory of her recently released Disney Plus Hotstar series Human, which has earned her rave reviews across board for her performance as Doctor Saira Sabharwal.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:25 PM IST