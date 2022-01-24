Kirti Kulhari shares a new glimpse from the sets of her upcoming film 'Nayeka'

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari shared a new glimpse from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Nayeka’. She will also be backing the dark comedy thriller under her production house Kintsukuroi Films.

The still shared by the actress on Instagram shows her seated at the window and smoking. She will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

The actress shares about the movie and says: "'Nayeka' is a story of a struggling actress who gets caught in a crime by mistake followed by a cat and mouse chase further leading into a series of crazy events."

Earlier, Kirti had posted a picture of the script, written by Ajaykiran Nair and shared images where she is wearing the police uniform.

Advertisement

She further elaborates on her new journey as a producer, saying: "When Vashisht (producer) first brought the film to me last year, I was immediately on board as an actor and I can proudly say I couldn't have asked for a better start to my journey as a producer as well. The kind of content I choose as an actor is pretty much the content I would want to make as a producer too. 'Nayeka' is a fun space for me to explore something I've never done before."

"It's a fast-paced dark comedy thriller and consists of very young, dynamic and talented people coming together. Director and writer Ajaykiran Nair has done a wonderful job. A unique script such as this makes for a perfect beginning to my journey as a producer,” added Kirti.

The shooting has started for the movie 'Nayeka', produced by Ward Wizard Entertainment in association with Kintsukuroi Films with producers Yatin Gupte, Sajid Melek, Vashisht Upadhyay and Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti is currently basking in the success of her series 'Human'. The medical thriller, which also stars Shefali Shah, is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh.

With inputs from Agencies

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:28 PM IST