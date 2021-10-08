Kirron Kher resumes work after cancer diagnosis; netizens say 'happy to see you back in action'

Veteran actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, recently returned to work and shared a glimpse of her day.

The Member of Parliament inaugurated oxygen plants virtually. Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Today PM @narendramodi ji inaugurated oxygen plants all over India from PM Care funds. Chandigarh got 4. I was honoured to inaugurate 2 of them virtually. One @ GMCH 32 & another @ GMCH 48. Also was present @ PGI where HE Gov & Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Ji inaugurate."

Reacting to the picture, her husband, veteran actor Anupam Kher commented: "Well done."

A user wrote, "Happy to see you back in action. God bless you with long healthy life."

"Good to see you back ma'am," read a comment.

In April, the condition of Kirron Kher was shared by her husband, actor Anupam Kher, and their son Sikandar Kher, in a statement.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," Kher posted on Twitter.

"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head-on," the statement added.

A month later, he quashed false rumours about Kirron Kher's health as she made her first appearance post cancer diagnosis.

Friday, October 08, 2021