Kirron Kher Health Update: Anupam Kher says 'medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently conducted a live session on Instagram and interacted with his fans and followers.

He also gave an update on his wife, actor-politician and BJP MP Kirron Kher's health.

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher took to social media and released an official statement, announcing that his wife has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Now, speaking about his wife, the actor said, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects."

"She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine," he added.

In the course of his interaction, the actor further revealed that he took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will take the next dose in May.

Watch the video here: