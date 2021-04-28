Kirron Kher Health Update: Anupam Kher says 'medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently conducted a live session on Instagram and interacted with his fans and followers.
He also gave an update on his wife, actor-politician and BJP MP Kirron Kher's health.
Earlier this month, Anupam Kher took to social media and released an official statement, announcing that his wife has been diagnosed with blood cancer.
Now, speaking about his wife, the actor said, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects."
"She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine," he added.
In the course of his interaction, the actor further revealed that he took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will take the next dose in May.
Watch the video here:
In early April, Anupam had thanked well-wishers for their love and support to his family in the wake of the revelation that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
Anupam had taken to Twitter and posted a video. With it, he wrote, "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you."
In the statement which Kher had issued, he had also mentioned that Kirron Kher had been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma in Mumbai.
Anupam Kher has often shown his support to Kirron Kher's political career on social media. On the film front, the two have also featured together in movies like Veer Zaara and Rang De Basanti.