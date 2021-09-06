e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:12 AM IST

Kim Sharma makes her relationship with Leander Paes Instagram official

Kim took to Instagram and posted a mushy frame dressed in a white outfit as she smiled to the camera while Leander held her in his arms and looked at her.
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and ace tennis player Leander Paes made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable picture.

The news of their relationship surfaced online after a restaurant in Goa shared a few pictures of Kim and Leander Paes spending quality time with each other at a beach.

For the unversed, Leander Paes has a daughter with Rhea Pillai, and Kim had dated actor Harshvardhan Rane in the past.

Kim made her acting debut with the 2000 film 'Mohabbatein' directed by Aditya Chopra. The multi-starrer featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, with Aishwarya Rai in a special role.

She was last seen in the 2010 film ‘Yagam’.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:12 AM IST
