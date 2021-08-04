Kim Sharma celebrates 25 years of beau Leander Paes' Olympics win with a special post; see pic

Actress Kim Sharma celebrated the 25th anniversary of rumoured boyfriend, tennis star Leander Paes winning a bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

Kim, who was recently seen taking a stroll with Leander Paes in Mumbai, took to her official Instagram account and penned an appreciation note for Paes along with his throwback picture.

"Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman," she captioned her post.

Have a look at her post here: