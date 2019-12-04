Kick 2: Salman Khan to have more than one heroine?

There has been a lot of buzz about Salman Khan's Kick sequel. The project has been confirmed by Salman and producer -director Sajid Nadiadwala some time ago.

The makers have revealed that Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez,who featured in the first film are going to be part of the sequel too. However rumours suggest that one more actress is likely to join the cast.

A source says," The script of the film is still being written. There is a scope to have another lead ,however the makers are yet to take a call on it. "

For a long period of time there were speculations about Jacqueline being replaced in the second part but if people associated with the film are to believed then there will some additional star cast in the sequel, which will be announced soon.

Some of the crew members also reveal that Kriti Sanon's name is in discussion to be part of this film but there is no confirmation on it.