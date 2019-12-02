Kick 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde or Kriti Sanon - who will be Salman Khan's leading lady?

Superstar Salman Khan is on a roll and despite the underperformance of his recent films – Race 3 and Bharat – he’s geared up to give many, more entertaining films. His biggie Dabangg 3 is all set to release in 20 days from now just before Christmas and is expected to be a huge commercial success. Then next year on May 22, which is, in the Ramzan Eid week, he’ll bring another action-packed entertainer, Radhe. After these two films, Salman is expected to start work on the second part of Kick. And now it has come to light that the makers have zeroed in on a release date as well!

A source close to the project says, “Kick released in 2014 and was a huge success in all respects. Five years have passed but the character of Devil, played by Salman Khan, and its dialogues are memorable even today. Salman had a blast doing the film and hence the sequel was always on the cards. The script has been locked and the final touches and dialogue-writing is in process.Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer and also director of Kick 2, needs time for all stages – pre-production, shoot and post-production. Hence, it has been decided to release the film only in 2021.”

The source adds, “As we all know, Ramzan Eid is now synonymous with Salman Khan releases. So what better than this holy festival to bring Kick 2? Even part 1 had released on Eid in 2014. Hence, Kick 2 will hit theatres in May 2021. Since Eid falls on Thursday May 13 in 2021, Kick 2 might also arrive the same day and thus have the advantage of a four-day weekend.”

There have been reports that Jacqueline Fernandez will play the female lead in Kick 2, just like it was in the first part. However, our source says, “Pooja Hegde has a three-film deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. She was recently seen in their big Diwali release Housefull 4 and now she might also bag a part in Kick 2. She is one of the contenders for the lead role along with Jacqueline. Whether Jacqueline gets the coveted part of Pooja, we’ll come to know in the days to come.” The source then exults, “Sajid Nadiadwala will put forward the names of Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and also Kriti Sanon to Salman Khan. Even Kriti has a similar deal with Sajid Nadiadwala and she’s close to them as she was launched in their film. So once Sajid and Salman arrive at a consensus, the lead actress will be locked.”