'Kiara has more dialogues than her entire career': 'Indoo Ki Jawani' trailer gets hilarious reactions

Expressing her excitement at the theatrical release of her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' actor Kiara Advani on Monday dropped the much-awaited trailer of the romantic comedy.

The trailer traces the journey of a heartbroken Indoo played by Advani, who explores the world of online dating to overcome a heartbreak.

Kiara is seen using the famous online dating application 'Tinder' in the film which leads her into a mad, interesting, coup resulting in the entry of her Tinder date Aditya Seal whom the trailer describes as the "wrong guy."

The further sections of the trailer bring in a twist with the news of infiltration by Pakistani terrorists in the country and Kiara finding out that her Tinder date too is a Pakistani and confusing him to be a terrorist.

As the trailer proceeds, Kiara continues suspecting Aditya to be a terrorist, while he keeps on trying to prove that he is not a part of any terrorist activity.