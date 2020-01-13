Kiara Advani's street style with a Chanel bag and Hermes flip-flops cost a mind-boggling Rs 3.36 lakh

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who is currently basking in the success of her last release, 'Good Newwz' was spotted at the Maddock office, on Monday.

Kiara Advani's multi-starrer comedy that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh has been unstoppable at the box office. The Raj Mehta directorial has minted Rs. 190.09 crore in 17 Days. Apart from her latest venture, Kiara Advani has also been making headlines for her fashion statements.

The actress is often snapped, clad in high-end fashion brands. She was spotted in Mumbai at the Maddock office and has managed to make our jaws drop once again. Kiara was spotted wearing a casual ensemble. She wore a pair of black Nike leggings with a white crop top and layered it with a distressed denim jacket. However, the 'Kabir Singh' actress completed her street look with a Rs. 2.7 Lakh Chanel Boy Flap Bag and Rs. 66k Hermes flip flops.

Kiara added a pop of colour to her outfit with Chanel's Boy Flap Bag Chevron Velvet Old Medium, which comes for $3,840.